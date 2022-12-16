Telemus Capital LLC Sells 3,611 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after buying an additional 719,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,564,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after buying an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $117,923,000 after buying an additional 143,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NEP stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

