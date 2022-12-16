Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Down 6%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 391,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,738,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Tellurian Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 527.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

