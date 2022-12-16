TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 11.8% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 0.8 %

About TELUS International (Cda)

NYSE:TIXT opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

