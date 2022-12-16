Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Update

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Tempest Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $1.44 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

