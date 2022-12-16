Tenset Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Tenset has a market cap of $164.84 million and approximately $131,776.16 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00005346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.28 or 0.05352970 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00489312 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,892.21 or 0.28991962 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,889,095 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

