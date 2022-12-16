Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 221.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 116,334.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 751,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

TSLA stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $497.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

