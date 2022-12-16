Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.39

Shares of Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.39 and traded as low as $25.79. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 40,096 shares changing hands.

Teucrium Corn Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 909.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 208.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

