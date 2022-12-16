Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 3,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
