Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 3,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.64% of Texas Community Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

