Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.67. 17,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,968. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $194.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

