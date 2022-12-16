Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. Tezos has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $29.92 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00005307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002432 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007697 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 941,323,785 coins and its circulating supply is 919,891,328 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

