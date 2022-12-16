The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Target Price to $62.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on KFY. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.
Korn Ferry Stock Down 4.0 %
NYSE KFY opened at $49.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
