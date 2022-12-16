The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Target Price to $62.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KFY. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE KFY opened at $49.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.