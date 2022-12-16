The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 1.3 %

GRC stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,442. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $659.68 million, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth $4,252,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 427,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 90,660 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 167,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 86,056 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 72,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.