The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 116,231 shares.The stock last traded at $32.54 and had previously closed at $32.50.

Separately, StockNews.com cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,438 shares of company stock worth $1,221,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 400,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 59,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

