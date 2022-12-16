The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Insider Buys A$95,600.00 in Stock

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Rating) insider Douglas McTaggart bought 20,000 shares of Lottery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.78 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,600.00 ($64,594.59).

Lottery Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,023.97.

Lottery Company Profile

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company operates through a network of approximately 7,200 retail points, as well as digitally. The Lottery Corporation Limited was formerly known as Tattersall's Holdings Limited.

