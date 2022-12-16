The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Down 23.3% in November

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 645,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 841,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 362,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $323.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

