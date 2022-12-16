The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 192.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

