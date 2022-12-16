The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.98 on Friday. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $915.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.47.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.