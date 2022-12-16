The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lifted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 0.9% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Southern by 23.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Southern by 22.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 274,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.95. 38,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.