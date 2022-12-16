The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $78.66 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

