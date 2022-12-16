The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Ira Liran Buys 10,000 Shares

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) Director Ira Liran acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,516.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

COCO stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $735.40 million, a PE ratio of 101.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 77.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

