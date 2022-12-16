Theta Fuel Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $235.03 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00074026 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053417 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001193 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008825 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022436 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001502 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004679 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000134 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
