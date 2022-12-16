Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.95 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $178.38 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013121 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019840 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00236780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01786809 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,799,628.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.