Tiaa Fsb Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,350 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $212,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $194,138,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,555 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,731. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.08. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

