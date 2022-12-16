Tiaa Fsb Buys 20,475 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $360,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 267,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.71. The company had a trading volume of 73,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,507. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $170.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

