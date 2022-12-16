Tiaa Fsb Buys 534,636 Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,532,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,636 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $56,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUDM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 619,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 310,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUDM stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 49,016 shares. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

