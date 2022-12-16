Tiaa Fsb Has $121.71 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,821 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.91% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $121,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 601.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $85.73. 130,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,464,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $109.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

