Tiaa Fsb Has $24.61 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,168 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $24,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of KO traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $62.82. 79,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,229,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.