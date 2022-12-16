Tiaa Fsb Has $291.51 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,424,540 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.04% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $291,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.09. The stock had a trading volume of 66,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.50.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

