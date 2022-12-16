Tiaa Fsb Has $30.42 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,150 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $30,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 96,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,262. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

