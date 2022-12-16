Timothy Williams Sells 8,000 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VNDA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $65.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

