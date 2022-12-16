Timothy Williams Sells 8,000 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDAGet Rating) SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VNDA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $65.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.