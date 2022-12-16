Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.74

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
