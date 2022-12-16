TL Private Wealth Buys 799 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IUSV traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,884. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

