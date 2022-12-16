TL Private Wealth Has $22.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 13.9% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VO traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,415. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.