Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $7.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $50.54. 2,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,128. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,951. 8.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,382,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,999,000 after purchasing an additional 173,107 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.