Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI to $63.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,565 shares of company stock worth $2,466,951. 8.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,962,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after acquiring an additional 46,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

