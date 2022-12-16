TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Position Lessened by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,041 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for about 2.6% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 295.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in TotalEnergies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. 46,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,774. The stock has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $62.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.529 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

