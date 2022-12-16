Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Tower Semiconductor Price Performance
TSEM opened at $45.99 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $1,487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 389.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,017,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,268 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.