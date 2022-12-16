TPG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.13. 164,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,777,568. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.

