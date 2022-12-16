TPG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.79. 61,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.