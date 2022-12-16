TPG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $90,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NU. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NU during the second quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in NU during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,022,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

