TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 48,766 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,766 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 6.3% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 882,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after buying an additional 224,150 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 837,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,345 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 119,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 138,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $38.66. 101,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,262. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

