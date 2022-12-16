TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TCON opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.33. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.
In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at $429,722.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 333,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,722.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 103,811 shares of company stock worth $163,961 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
