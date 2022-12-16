Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $238.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $213.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $10,444,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

