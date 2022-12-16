Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.
Evelo Biosciences Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $199.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $8.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 78.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 20.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
Featured Stories
