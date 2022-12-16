Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $199.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 78.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 20.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Evelo Biosciences

EVLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Chardan Capital cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.