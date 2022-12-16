TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. CIBC cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of TRSWF traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. 47,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

