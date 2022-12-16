Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 251,355 Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Origin Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 167.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.43. 762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,734. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. Research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

