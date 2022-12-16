Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,615,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,677,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,430,000 after buying an additional 50,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,826,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 82,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of STC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,918. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $716.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.