Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 2.61% of Cambium Networks worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,526.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,526.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at $740,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $308,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.00. 732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,287. The company has a market cap of $567.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

