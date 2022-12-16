Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $14.60 Million Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Kforce makes up approximately 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Kforce worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Kforce by 50.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kforce by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.66. 565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $78.15.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

