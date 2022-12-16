Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $21.48 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,046 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises 2.3% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Comfort Systems USA worth $21,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $3,070,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,228 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.56. 661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,479. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.49%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

